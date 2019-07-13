News
Congresswoman Chu: US should lead peacekeeping efforts in Karabakh
Congresswoman Chu: US should lead peacekeeping efforts in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The US should lead the peacekeeping efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), says Congresswoman Judy Chu, whose law initiative was approved this week by the US House of Representatives, the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

This bill envisages allocating funds from the US state budget in 2020 to implement the well-known Royce-Engel initiative. This initiative, which is developed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee after the April 2016 war, envisages removing snipers and artillery from the line of contact between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, installing special equipment that will enable to clarify those guilty of the ceasefire violations, and considerably increasing the number of observers of the special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The more active involvement by the US in the maintenance of peace in the region is also underscored Congressman TJ Cox, whose bill, which envisages allocating US aid to Nagorno-Karabakh, has also been approved by the House of Representatives.

In addition to demining operations in Artsakh, Congressman Cox’s law initiative envisages allocating funds from the 2020 US State Budget for Karabakh’s hospitals and rehabilitation centers.
