Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative

The leaders’ forum of the House Democracy Partnership of the US House of Representatives kicked off Tuesday at the Library of Congress, in Washington, D.C. The event has brought together the heads of parliaments as well as legislators from more than ten countries, the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

Armenia—the decision on whose membership in the House Democracy Partnership mission is in progress—is also taking part in this forum.

House Democracy Partnership Co-Chairmen, Rep. David Price (Democrat) and Rep. Vern Buchanan (Republican), who were in Armenia this April, stressed the unique nature of this initiative.

The Armenian lawmakers participating in the forum highlighted the House Democracy Partnership and the inclusion of Armenia in this mission.

Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, underscored this initiative as an effective platform for establishing new contacts and deepening relations.

And as per Edmon Marukyan, head of the NA opposition Bright Armenia faction, Armenia can use this mechanism to gain new friends, develop Armenian-American relations, raise Armenia’s issues through various channels, and find avenues for resolving problems.