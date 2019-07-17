News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative
Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The leaders’ forum of the House Democracy Partnership of the US House of Representatives kicked off Tuesday at the Library of Congress, in Washington, D.C. The event has brought together the heads of parliaments as well as legislators from more than ten countries, the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

Armenia—the decision on whose membership in the House Democracy Partnership mission is in progress—is also taking part in this forum.

House Democracy Partnership Co-Chairmen, Rep. David Price (Democrat) and Rep. Vern Buchanan (Republican), who were in Armenia this April, stressed the unique nature of this initiative.

The Armenian lawmakers participating in the forum highlighted the House Democracy Partnership and the inclusion of Armenia in this mission.

Lilit Makunts, head of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, underscored this initiative as an effective platform for establishing new contacts and deepening relations.

And as per Edmon Marukyan, head of the NA opposition Bright Armenia faction, Armenia can use this mechanism to gain new friends, develop Armenian-American relations, raise Armenia’s issues through various channels, and find avenues for resolving problems.

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Defense Minister receives US Ambassador
Issues on bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were...
 US will assist Armenia on path to democracy, Congresswoman Speier says
Democratizing a country is a tremendous challenge, and Armenia is successfully overcoming this challenge…
 Congresswoman Chu: US should lead peacekeeping efforts in Karabakh
Congressman Cox also underscored the more active involvement by the US in the maintenance of peace in the region…
 Armenian parliamentary delegation to visit US
“Parliamentary and governmental delegations from different countries visited Armenia...
 Armenia Ambassador to US meets with New York's Congressman Anthony Brindisi
The interlocutors touched upon the importance of the...
 Armenia Consul General joins State Senator in Sacramento for Armenian Trade Office bill hearing
The bill, known as SB 302, was authored by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos