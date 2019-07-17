Armenian delegation led by parliament speaker participates in leaders’ forum in Washington

The delegation led by Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan took part Tuesday in the work of the leaders’ forum of the House Democracy Partnership of the US House of Representatives in Washington.

During the forum, Armenian parliament speaker made a speech entitled on the role of Legislative Bodies and the importance of the independence of the legislative bodies in the context of the prevention of tyranny's danger, presenting the Velvet Revolution and the reforms on the Parliament's agenda in April and May 2018.

On the first day of the forum, Armenian parliament MP, Edmon Marukyan, made a speech, speaking about the dangers of threatening democracy in the world.

The members of the Armenian delegation also had active contacts with both US parliamentarians and their colleagues from around 20 other countries.