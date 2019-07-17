Ararat Mirzoyan meets U.S. Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan met on Tuesday with the U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington, Armenian parliament's press service reported.

The Armenian Speaker presented to his colleague the political developments following the revolution occurred in Armenia, underlining the importance of the U.S. support to our country. The sides discussed the opportunities of the increase of the financial support being provided to Armenia by the United States, the issues on the foreign policy of the country and the regional stability, energy security and a number of other spheres.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan has touched upon the importance of the joint programs with the National Assembly of Armenia by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), which are aimed at the development of the parliament capabilities and promoting the reform agenda.

The sides greatly emphasized the disclosure of the big potential existing in the Armenian-American relations and the implementation of the practical steps in that direction.