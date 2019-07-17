Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations

President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, on the margins of the ongoing Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

Mirzoyan presented the ongoing developments in Armenia, and he thanked Pelosi for her long-standing contribution to Armenian-American relations.

The US House speaker, in turn, attached great importance to the democratic changes that have occurred in Armenia.

During their meeting, the parties discussed matters of mutual interest.