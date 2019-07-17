Armenia PM on Venice Commission

During interactions at the political level, both the Council of Europe and the European Union have expressed full support to the Government of Armenia in regard to judicial and legal reforms. This is what Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared in an interview with Azatutyun Radio today, touching upon the stance of the Venice Commission on the upcoming judicial and legal reforms in Armenia and the stance of Europe in general.
“The Venice Commission expressed an official position that was posted on the Commission’s website, and according to that, the Venice Commission considers its cooperation with the Government of Armenia productive, and we agreed that we must talk about the mechanisms and legislative amendments. It is safe to say that, during interactions at the political level, both the Council of Europe and the European Union have expressed full support to the Government of Armenia in regard to judicial and legal reforms,” Nikol Pashinyan said.