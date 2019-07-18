Real estate transactions grew by 24.3% compared to first quarter of 2019 in Armenia

In the second quarter of 2019, there have been 46,798 transactions for state registration of right to immovable property in Armenia (the indicator has grown by 24.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and by 17.3% compared to the second quarter of 2018).
As reported the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre of Armenia, in the second quarter of 2019, the average market prices for 1 square meter surface area of apartments in multi-apartment buildings have grown by 3.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and by 9.8% compared to the second quarter of 2018.
In cities of Armenia’s provinces, in the second quarter of 2019, the average market prices for 1 square meter surface area of apartments in multi-apartment buildings have grown by 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019.