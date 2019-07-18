News
Real estate transactions grew by 24.3% compared to first quarter of 2019 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In the second quarter of 2019, there have been 46,798 transactions for state registration of right to immovable property in Armenia (the indicator has grown by 24.3% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and by 17.3% compared to the second quarter of 2018).

As reported the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre of Armenia, in the second quarter of 2019, the average market prices for 1 square meter surface area of apartments in multi-apartment buildings have grown by 3.2% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and by 9.8% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

In cities of Armenia’s provinces, in the second quarter of 2019, the average market prices for 1 square meter surface area of apartments in multi-apartment buildings have grown by 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
