Ruben Vardazaryan elected Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman

Ruben Vardazaryan has been elected chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. The Council’s press release reads as follows: “The Supreme Judicial Council, guided by the requirements of Article 174 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and Article 84 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia”, today, on July 19, organized the election of the chairman of the Council.
The Council elected Ruben Vardazaryan chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council through a secret voting, as prescribed by law.”