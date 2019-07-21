Body of 19-year-old Armenian serviceman found at military position

The body of a serviceman was found at a military position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“I am sad to report that last evening, the body of Private Hamik Vardanyan (born in 2000) was found at a military position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia. The facts are being examined. We express condolence to the family, relatives and friends of our serviceman,” he wrote