News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 21
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.48
EUR
535.52
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Body of 19-year-old Armenian serviceman found at military position
Body of 19-year-old Armenian serviceman found at military position
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The body of a serviceman was found at a military position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I am sad to report that last evening, the body of Private Hamik Vardanyan (born in 2000) was found at a military position of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia. The facts are being examined. We express condolence to the family, relatives and friends of our serviceman,” he wrote
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos