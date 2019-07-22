News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.18
EUR
534.18
RUB
7.56
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
EU ambassador: Armenia-EU deal enters implementation stage
EU ambassador: Armenia-EU deal enters implementation stage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

EU has excellent relations with Armenia at the moment, and all the factors that are usually taken into consideration in order to assess the level of relations suggest that this claim has a weight, EU ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

Armenia-EU deal has entered the implementation stage, he said adding that they are discussing with the Armenian side the ways in which the EU can support the roadmap

Switalski noted that the level of financial aid to Armenia has grown considerably. The Ambassador noted that the fund's support was added.

The ambassador also informed that according to the results of the poll conducted in Armenia, 92% of the respondents mentioned that Armenia-EU relations are on the right and good direction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cyprus completes domestic procedures for Armenia-EU agreement ratification
The Cypriot parliament approved CEPA on June 28 of the current year…
 Inter-agency commission coordinating actions for implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA holds session
The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of...
 Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President
Armenia has been and will be the reliable partner of the...
 Armenia Deputy Police Chief to participate in discussions on EU visa liberalization in Vienna
Hovhannes Kocharyan will submit a report on the...
 Germany's Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president
She received 383 out of 747 possible votes, just...
 EU agrees with Cyprus on Turkish drilling ship
We found an appropriate balanced tactic that allows us to keep open all the options…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos