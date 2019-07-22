EU ambassador: Armenia-EU deal enters implementation stage

EU has excellent relations with Armenia at the moment, and all the factors that are usually taken into consideration in order to assess the level of relations suggest that this claim has a weight, EU ambassador Piotr Switalski told reporters on Monday.

Armenia-EU deal has entered the implementation stage, he said adding that they are discussing with the Armenian side the ways in which the EU can support the roadmap

Switalski noted that the level of financial aid to Armenia has grown considerably. The Ambassador noted that the fund's support was added.

The ambassador also informed that according to the results of the poll conducted in Armenia, 92% of the respondents mentioned that Armenia-EU relations are on the right and good direction.