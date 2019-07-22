Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets with Deputy Head of Russia Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan visited today the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs of the Russian Federation and had a meeting with Deputy Head of the Agency Mikhail Mishin. Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Russian Federation Vardan Toghanyan also attended the meeting, as reported the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
The activities of Armenian community and non-governmental organizations of Russia and opportunities for cooperation between the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs were discussed, and the prospects for intensification of contacts and cooperation between young Armenians of Armenia and Russia and foreigners and the organizing of youth forums and youth participation in those forums were touched upon during the meeting.
The parties also thoroughly discussed issues related to teaching of Armenian in Russia and attached importance to the elimination of all the obstacles.