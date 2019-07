Police officers of the Turkish city of Trabzon have arrested a citizen of Armenia.

As reported Hurriyet, employees of the Department for Fight against Smuggling of the Police of Trabzon detected 650 packs of cigarettes, 220 packs of tobacco and 21 bottles of alcoholic drinks that had been smuggled into Turkey.

A citizen of Armenia has been suspected of smuggling and is currently under arrest. There is no other information yet.