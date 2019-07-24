Yerevan among 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists

Yerevan, Armenia’s capital has been included in the list of the 20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists, according to CNN.

“The Armenian capital's position in the far eastern reaches of Europe means it's easily forgotten by those on the tourist trail.

But with a history going back more than 2,800 years, there's a palpable sense of the past here, without the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of regular tourist hotspots.

Its downtown area is a mix of Beaux Arts buildings and hulking, Soviet-era blocks.

Visitors can take in the fascinating Apostolic Church and learn about the city's history at Erebuni Historical & Archaeological Museum-Reserve, a site that dates back to 782 BCE,” the source noted.

The list also includes Georgia’s Tbilisi, Belarus’ Minsk, Turkey’s Ankara, Bulgaria’s Plovdiv, Italy’s Turin, France’s Orange, England’s Norwich.