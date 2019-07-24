Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide

On July 23 at around 10:55 p.m., at the military position of the maintenance station of a military unit, compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Private Volodya Galoyan opened fire at the senior officer of the military position with an AK-74 rifle (attached to him) with the intention to unlawfully kill another person in the area near the underground shack of the specified military position, but Galoyan didn’t finish the crime due to unpredicted circumstances.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, right after opening fire, Galoyan left the area with the AK-74 rifle attached to him, after which, on July 24 at around 4:20 a.m., at a distance of nearly 50 meters from the vantage ground of the military position, his body was found, with a firearm injury in the lower area of the jaw, and his rifle was beside him.
The second garrison investigation unit has instituted a criminal case, and preliminary investigation is underway.