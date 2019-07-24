News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.98
EUR
530.19
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide
Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On July 23 at around 10:55 p.m., at the military position of the maintenance station of a military unit, compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Private Volodya Galoyan opened fire at the senior officer of the military position with an AK-74 rifle (attached to him) with the intention to unlawfully kill another person in the area near the underground shack of the specified military position, but Galoyan didn’t finish the crime due to unpredicted circumstances.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that, right after opening fire, Galoyan left the area with the AK-74 rifle attached to him, after which, on July 24 at around 4:20 a.m., at a distance of nearly 50 meters from the vantage ground of the military position, his body was found, with a firearm injury in the lower area of the jaw, and his rifle was beside him.

The second garrison investigation unit has instituted a criminal case, and preliminary investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia
Armenian law enforcement authorities arrested an internationally wanted person…
Turkey arrests Armenia citizen suspected of smuggling
Police officers of the Turkish city of...
 Armenia provincial governor’s office inspector apprehended at moment of taking bribe (PHOTOS)
From the social security regional department of the Shirak provincial governor’s office…
 Illegal drugs found in Iran, Armenia citizens’ possessions (PHOTOS)
At Armenia’s border checkpoint with Iran…
 Man arrested after attacking Turkish diplomats in Iraq
The alleged attacker, who was identified two days ago, has been detained by security forces…
 Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” to spend rest of his life in US prison
Joaquín Guzmán has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos