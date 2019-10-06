Greenhouses in Armenia to become ‘wiser’

Armenian specialists developed the Smart Greenhouse system designed for smart greenhouses, Mher Erznkanyan, co-founder of Smart Green, told Armenian News -NEWS.am.
Explaining the essence of the system’s operation, he noted that media are installed in the greenhouse, which measure air and ground humidity, temperature, light level, carbon dioxide level, etc., all the data from the media goes to the main computer. The system also provides remote control of the greenhouse and enter data on the basis of which the greenhouse will independently manage itself.
“The system has already been tested, we have identified some errors and fixted them. Now we plan to cover a larger number of greenhouses for repeated trials,” he said adding that repeated trials will reveal the willingness of the business to acquire such plants.
Smart Green is confident that the acquisition of their systems will allow greenhouse owners to save time and money, as well as insure themselves against some unexpected situations.