Lexus preparing to unveil its first electric car

Lexus introduced the LF-30 Electric EV concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, showing how the brand sees electric cars, The Verge reported.
"The LF-30 Electrified, as it’s called, is a wedge-shaped coupe packed with crystalline angles and protrusions both inside and out. It seats four, with the driver and front passenger essentially getting their own first class-style cockpits and nearly-matching futuristic displays, while the rear passengers are treated to bucket seats with “artificial muscle technology” that can “mold to their occupant," the source noted.
Lexus plans to introduce a more mundane electric car in November, it will be made on the basis of the existing model, but other details are unknown.