US school principal fired as one of her students dressed up as Hitler for Halloween

The directors of Creekside Primary School in Utah, US was fired from office after one of her students was allowed to march dressed up as Hitler, during Halloween, Independent reported.
During the investigation, the teacher of the class in which the boy who portrayed Hitler was studying was suspended.
A photo of a schoolboy dressed up as Hitler appeared on Facebook and caused a flurry of criticism. Users wrote about the inadmissibility of Nazi greetings in front of students from national minorities.
The United Jewish Federation of Utah also expressed the indignation, condemning the schoolchild's wearing this costume.
“Almost all Jews and Americans regard Hitler and Nazi symbols as signifiers of the worst hatred, racism, and crimes against humanity that the world has known,” the organisation said in a statement.