Ministry: Any university is free to make Armenian language and history a mandatory course

The draft law on higher education and science suggests that any Armenian university will be free to make “Armenian language”, “Armenian literature” and “History of Armenia” courses mandatory, the statement circulated by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reads.
The statement comes after the students and professors of the Armenian philology department at the Yerevan State University started a strike protesting against proposed amendments to replace compulsory Armenian language and Armenian history courses by courses that will improve professional skills of the students.
“At the same time, the principles that exist in the draft clearly mention the priorities of research on the Armenian studied, the process of training specialists with the aim of developing the Armenians studies for the diaspora and spreading recognition of the Armenian cultural heritage, rooting national identity and universal values,” the statement says.
The Ministry also plans to provide basic funding to the universities for maintaining and developing scientific infrastructures of national value.
“Moreover, to enter any university in Armenia, a citizen of the republic, regardless of his profession, is required to pass a single exam in the Armenian language,” the statement says, adding that the proposed draft bill strengthens the role of important “Armenian values” and the training of Armenian language and history experts.