US bans airlines from flying over Iran and Iraq

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has banned American civilian aircraft from flying over the territory of Iraq, Iran, the waters of the Persian and Oman gulfs, The Guardian reported.

The FAA said it issued the airspace ban “due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations”.

"#FAA Statement: #NOTAMs issued outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," the FAA tweeted.