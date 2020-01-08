Putin, Erdogan launch Turkish Stream

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, launched the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.
The ceremony was held in Istanbul and was also attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov, Zvezda TV channel reported.
This is a unique, unprecedented in its parameters deep-sea gas transmission system, Putin noted during the ceremony adding that the interaction between Moscow and Ankara is developing steadily, despite the fact that a number of international players are trying to prevent this process.
Putin indicated that Russia and Turkey still have many different projects ahead.
Gas from Russia will be reportedly supplied both to Turkey and to European countries.
According to the gas pipeline project, there wil be two lines with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters each. Fuel will go to Turkey from the first line, and from the second line - to Europe.
Turkish Stream runs along the bottom of the Black Sea. Its length is about 1100 kilometers.