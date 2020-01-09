News
Los Angeles police searching three Armenians
Los Angeles police searching three Armenians
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Incidents

The Los Angeles police are searching three Armenians who are the suspects responsible for severely injuring a man on January 1.

Three men began following the victim’s vehicle in the evening of January 1. When they stopped a dispute quickly erupted. One of the suspects punched the victim once in the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground unconscious, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The suspects fled the scene, while the man was hospitalized. He has been unconscious so far. Detectives describe the suspects as male, Armenian, with short black hair and in their 20s.

 

 

 
