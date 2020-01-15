Putin nominates tax service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has named Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister, Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin had a working meeting with Mishustin “to offer him the position of the head of the government”.

The nominations has been submitted to the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has announced the government's resignation.

His remarks came after a message from President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly during which he offered to make constitutional changes.

He proposed a referendum to amend Russia's constitution to increase the powers of parliament which will confirm the candidacy of the future PM.