US Senate officially launches Donald Trump's impeachment process

The Senate has officially launched the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. Seven lawmakers approved by the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors in the Senate, reports Voice of America.
Yesterday, these lawmakers – designated as impeachment managers – personally delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Among the impeachment managers are Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.
The trial will begin on January 21 and is expected to last several weeks.