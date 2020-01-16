News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
US Senate officially launches Donald Trump's impeachment process
US Senate officially launches Donald Trump's impeachment process
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Senate has officially launched the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. Seven lawmakers approved by the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors in the Senate, reports Voice of America.

Yesterday, these lawmakers – designated as impeachment managers – personally delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Among the impeachment managers are Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

The trial will begin on January 21 and is expected to last several weeks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos