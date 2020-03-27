News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
March 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
498.43
EUR
548.22
RUB
6.4
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint
Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Turkey and Iran have completely closed their borders, including for cargo transportation. As a result, all Turkish cargo being transported to Asian countries are now passing through Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as Upper Lars and Russia. This is what Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan told reporters today, stating the reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint.

According to him, this situation has led to accumulation at Upper Lars checkpoint where there are already restrictions due to the toughening of requirements for transportation due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus. “There are no problems with cargo transportation through Georgia, and the only restriction is the regimes established by the Georgian government due to the coronavirus.

From March 16 until April 14, Armenia is in a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Commandant bans intraregional, interregional and interstate passenger transport
This ban is included in the list of temporary restrictions that...
 Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings
The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the...
 Russia suspends all regular and charter flights
The government urged Armenian nationals to contact the air company immediately...
 23 Armenia citizens transported from Georgia
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia today posted an announcement stating...
 Suspension of Armenia-China deal on mutual visa exemption to be extended
China decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals...
 Twitter: UK health secretary tests positive for coronavirus
“Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos