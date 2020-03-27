Armenian official states reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint

Turkey and Iran have completely closed their borders, including for cargo transportation. As a result, all Turkish cargo being transported to Asian countries are now passing through Georgia and Azerbaijan, as well as Upper Lars and Russia. This is what Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Armen Simonyan told reporters today, stating the reasons for accumulation of vehicles at Upper Lars checkpoint.
According to him, this situation has led to accumulation at Upper Lars checkpoint where there are already restrictions due to the toughening of requirements for transportation due to the risk of the spread of coronavirus. “There are no problems with cargo transportation through Georgia, and the only restriction is the regimes established by the Georgian government due to the coronavirus.
From March 16 until April 14, Armenia is in a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.