No customs duties for import of certain food products and medical accessories into EEU countries

During its regular session attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission adopted Decision N 33 on approving the list of critical goods for import for which a tariff privilege will be set in the period between April 1 and June 30 in the form of exemption from customs duties during import from third countries into member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.
The list includes several food and agricultural products, including potatoes, onions, garlic, cabbage, carrots, pepper, rye, rice, buckwheat, juices and ready-made children’s food products, as well as certain drugs and medical accessories.
The Decision has already entered into legal force and applies to the goods on the list specified in the annex to the Decision.