2 out of 3 citizens tested for coronavirus in Artsakh have positive results

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) reports that two of the three citizens tested for coronavirus today have tested positive, as reported the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

“One of them is the daughter-in-law of the bearer of the virus confirmed on April 7, and she was self-isolated on April 2. The second is a citizen of Armenia who had come to Artsakh from Armenia, and while a sheet was being filled out for the citizen, it was established that the citizen had come from a risk zone. The citizen had been self-isolated before being tested and will be transported to the Republic of Armenia soon.

Taking into consideration the fact that the second person infected with coronavirus was registered in Moshatagh village and had voted in that village neighboring Mirik village on the day of the elections held on March 31, control was strengthened in that village a couple of days ago, and the residents of the village are under quarantine in their homes.

More information will be provided later,” the Information Headquarters reported.