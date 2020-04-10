News
Gyumri man drinks acetic acid solution, thinking he has COVID-19
Gyumri man drinks acetic acid solution, thinking he has COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Deputy Director of Gyumri Medical Center Armen Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a 66-year-old man was transferred to the medical center today after he drank an acetic acid solution, thinking he had the coronavirus.

According to Khachatryan, the man said he had recently returned from the Russian Federation. “The doctors said he had come from Russia on March 28 and was isolated at home, felt bad and drank an acetic acid solution, thinking he had the coronavirus and the acetic acid solution would help,” Khachatryan said.

According to Khachatryan, the man has been tested, and doctors are waiting for the results.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
