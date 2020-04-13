News
Tuesday
April 14
Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Commandant: Restrictions on public transport in Yerevan and provinces to be maintained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The restrictions on public transport that were set as part of the regime of state of emergency need to be maintained until the end of April. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is also the Commandant for the current state of emergency, said while presenting the government’s decision no extending the state of emergency in the country.

Based on the government’s proposal, the restrictions on the movement of citizens must be extended until the end of April.

“There won’t be public transport in Yerevan and the provinces, and foreign citizens won’t be able to enter the country,” the Commandant explained.

As on April 13, Armenia has 1,039 coronavirus cases, 211 people have recovered, 14 people have died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
