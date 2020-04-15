Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 66-year-old-man

YEREVAN. – A case of death was registered at the “Saint Gregory the Illuminator” Medical Center in Yerevan. A 66-year-old patient had the coronavirus disease, confirmed severe double pneumonia. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the minister of health of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"The man had a concomitant chronic illness—an ischemic heart disease, as a result of which thrombocytopenia of the upper mesenteric arteries was formed. Amputation of the lower limb was performed. Unfortunately, the latter's life could not be saved.
We have 44 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, 32 recovered," she added.