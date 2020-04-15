Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure is not commuted

YEREVAN. – According to the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia, third President Serzh Sargsyan’s current pretrial measure of a signature bond not to leave the country will not be abolished. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, confirmed this information to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sargsyan's lawyers had appealed to the aforesaid court the decision by the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, which had denied their appeal.
Serzh Sargsyan is charged with organizing the theft of half a billion drams from the state budget. But he does not accept the charge, and his attorney Amram Makinyan argues that this charge is concocted.