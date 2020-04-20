Canada shootings’ death toll reaches 17

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say 17 people are dead, including one of their officers, after a man who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser went on a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia in one of the deadliest killing sprees in the country’s history, CBC News reported.
Police said Sunday night the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed after being intercepted by officers in Enfield, Nova Scotia.
Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, was identified as the officer killed. A male officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told CBC News the death toll had risen to 16, plus the shooter.