Canada shootings death toll reaches 19

The death toll of shootings in Canada has reached 19, CTV reported referring to police sources.
The police warned that the death toll could increase, as the suspect traveled throughout the province and could shoot some more people.
As reported earlier, police said Sunday night the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed after being intercepted by officers in Enfield, Nova Scotia. Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, was identified as the officer killed. A male officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told CBC News the death toll had risen to 16, plus the shooter.