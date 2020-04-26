NGO leader: Armenia justice minister has appointed best man head of Control Service of Justice Ministry

Leader of VETO social movement Narek Malyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“Good day, ‘proud’ citizens.
You remember being told that best men for weddings and friends and relatives weren’t going to be appointed to positions anymore in Armenia.
Well, I’m here to say you have been fooled. The ‘proud’ minister of justice Rustam Badasyan has appointed his best man Davit Gasparyan head of the Control Service of the Ministry of Justice, and Rustam Badasyan’s childhood friend Suren Galstyan has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Justice.
The proud best man and friend of the minister are receiving bonuses with taxpayers’ money,” he wrote.