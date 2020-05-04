Artsakh Defense Army: Serviceman dies from mine explosion

Today at around 7:05 p.m. Taron Poghosyan (born in 1988), contractual serviceman of one of the military units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) stationed in the southern direction, died from a mine explosion, as reported the Defense Army.
Investigation is underway to ascertain the details.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the grief and expresses its solidarity with the family, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased serviceman.