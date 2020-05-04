Serviceman who died in Artsakh was married with 3 little children

Taron Poghosyan, who died from a mine explosion in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today, was married and had three little children. This is what head of the Vosketap village of Ararat Province of Armenia Sargis Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Taron had graduated from the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and was a Major. When the villagers said an officer had died, we knew it was him,” the head of the village said.
As reported earlier, today at around 7:05 p.m. Taron Poghosyan, contractual serviceman of one of the military units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) stationed in the southern direction, died from a mine explosion. Investigation is underway to ascertain the details.