News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480
EUR
524.93
RUB
6.36
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 2,619 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 24,941 tests—765 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,393 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,071 COVID-19 patients—36 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 40 others have died in Armenia from the disease, as the death toll has risen by one in the past day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus
We must do everything we can to make sure that it never happens…
 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within last 2 days in Armenia’s Gegharkunik
The governor of the province informed…
 Lebanon re-opens hairdressers and car showrooms after quarantine
Hairdressers and car dealerships were opened in the capital...
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman
The Ministry of Health informed…
 Australia to allocate over $ 450 million to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Australia will allocate Australian $ 352 million ($ 230.3 million) for global efforts against COVID-19...
 Chinese authorities record one new COVID-19 case
A new case of infection was recorded in Shanghai, the infected arrived from abroad...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos