Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 2,619 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday 11am, a total of 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 2,619 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 24,941 tests—765 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,393 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,071 COVID-19 patients—36 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 40 others have died in Armenia from the disease, as the death toll has risen by one in the past day.