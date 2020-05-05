News
Tuesday
May 05
News
Tuesday
May 05
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman
Most recent coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 64-year-old woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Tuesday, a total of 2,619 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, of which 1,111 have been cured, whereas 40 have resulted in death, the Ministry of Health informed.

“The patient who died of coronavirus yesterday was 64 years old (woman) and had concomitant chronic illnesses.

The previous day, 2 more deaths were recorded when a patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 6,” it added, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
