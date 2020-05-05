Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus

Yesterday I spoke about a scenario of the spread of coronavirus disease [in Armenia], which fortunately has not happened yet; and we must do everything we can to make sure that it never happens. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, who posted a respective picture, wrote about this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
"The calculations of that scenario are in the picture. The total number of cases: 524,032, of which 26,202 are serious. Number of beds required during the peak: 12,445.
Let me recall that at the moment we have about 1,550 separate beds, and the bed fund of the whole country is about 12,000,” Torosyan added.