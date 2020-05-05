News
Armenia health minister: I spoke about scenario of spread of coronavirus
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Yesterday I spoke about a scenario of the spread of coronavirus disease [in Armenia], which fortunately has not happened yet; and we must do everything we can to make sure that it never happens. Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, who posted a respective picture, wrote about this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The calculations of that scenario are in the picture. The total number of cases: 524,032, of which 26,202 are serious. Number of beds required during the peak: 12,445.

Let me recall that at the moment we have about 1,550 separate beds, and the bed fund of the whole country is about 12,000,” Torosyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
