Armenia mining companies to pay environment tax

YEREVAN. – The mining and other companies in Armenia will pay environment taxes. Lilia Shushanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said this at Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly, during the first-reading debates on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on targeted use of environment tax being paid by companies.
According to her, these deductions will be determined by the authorities in the environmental domain, and they will be reflected in the budgets of the communities in whose territory the activities of these companies have a detrimental effect.