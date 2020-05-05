Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case—under the Criminal Code articles on murder and causing suicide—on the Tuesday’s tragic incident in Yerevan. The committee’s the press service informed about this.

At 7:30am, an anonymous call was received informing that three people were lying on the ground in the courtyard of a building, and two of them were children.

It turned out that one of them was a resident of this building, he was born in 1980, and the aforesaid children were his.

Evidence was obtained that the man's ex-wife and children—the boy, born in 2013, and the girl, born in 2015—were hosted at his ninth-floor apartment in this building, and the man had thrown his kids out of the window of his apartment, and then thrown himself.

The investigation is still in progress.