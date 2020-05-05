News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.67
EUR
521.38
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building
Criminal case launched into tragic incident at Yerevan building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case—under the Criminal Code articles on murder and causing suicide—on the Tuesday’s tragic incident in Yerevan. The committee’s the press service informed about this.

At 7:30am, an anonymous call was received informing that three people were lying on the ground in the courtyard of a building, and two of them were children.

It turned out that one of them was a resident of this building, he was born in 1980, and the aforesaid children were his.

Evidence was obtained that the man's ex-wife and children—the boy, born in 2013, and the girl, born in 2015—were hosted at his ninth-floor apartment in this building, and the man had thrown his kids out of the window of his apartment, and then thrown himself.

The investigation is still in progress.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan police find heroin, methadone pills
Two people were detained…
 Azerbaijan institutes criminal proceedings against senior officials
Representatives of the heads of regions are accused of misappropriating social aid...
 Man who threw himself, his children out of Yerevan building was Russia border troops’ officer, neighbors say
They believe this incident is not linked to any social problem…
 Criminal case filed over Armenia soldier's death
Major Poghosyan was fatally wounded as a result of a landmine explosion…
 Neighbors are shocked by Tuesday’s tragic incident at Yerevan building (PHOTOS)
One of the neighbors said that the man had served in Russia, as a military officer…
 Searches continue on Lake Sevan for a man who went missing for a week
The eighth day of the search continues in Armenia's Sevan for a man...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos