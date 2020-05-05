Armenia Investigative Committee vice-chairman dismissed, appointed National Security Service deputy director

By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Argishti Kyaramyan has been dismissed after being appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia yesterday.
By the decree signed by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today, Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed deputy director of the National Security Service.
What is noteworthy is the fact that Kyaramyan was appointed vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee yesterday after being dismissed from the position of deputy head of the State Supervision Service.
What makes the story more interesting is the fact that Kyaramyan was the fifth vice-chairman of the Investigative Committee, and the position was added upon the decision that the government approved on April 30.