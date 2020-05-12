Asia, Europe risk COVID-19 relapse if lockdowns eased too soon

Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased before large-scale measures are taken to quickly identify and localize new infections, Reuters reported referring to senior IMF economists.

They noted that quarantine and other restrictions led to significant economic and psychological costs for citizens, and it was clear that countries wanted to quickly take measures to lift these restrictions.

But moving too quickly can jeopardize the gains made in stopping the distribution of COVID-19 and lead to new human casualties and economic costs, experts say. "In charting their path out of this unprecedented lockdown, the economies in Asia and Europe should proceed carefully and resist the urge to do too much too soon and risk a relapse," they wrote.

Over 250,000 people in South and East Asia have tested positive for COVID-19, and 9,700 have died, with China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea accounting for more than 85% of all infections, the blog said.

The pandemic hit Europe even more: the number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 1.8 million, which is about half the total world indicator, and the death toll is approaching 160,000 out of 280,000 worldwide.

Several Asian countries, including China, are gradually opening up their economies, but these efforts are complemented by extensive testing, including randomized screening in selected Chinese provinces.

Several European countries announced plans for a gradual opening, and some began the process, the IMF said adding that Europe appears to be reopening earlier in the epidemic cycle than China, where the outbreak began in late 2019.

"Consequently, Europe appears to be more at risk than some Asian countries, including China, though no country can confidently declare victory against the virus," the IMF senior economists wrote.