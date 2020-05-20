MFA: Armenian citizens stuck at Russian-Georgian border refuse to return by plane

The Armenian Foreign Ministry commented on the situation with Armenian compatriots stuck in the Upper Lars checkpoint.
“The Russian-Georgian border remains closed to foreign citizens," she noted referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to her, considering the above circumstance, the Armenian Consulate General proposed organizing the return of Armenian citizens yesterday by a Sochi-Yerevan flight, as well as flights coming soon.
It was proposed to help pay for the travel of women and children, as well as to take care of vehicles owned by Armenian citizens in specially designated parking lots, she noted adding that citizens, however, insisted only to return by their cars.
"Armenian citizens can return from Russia to Armenia on their personal vehicles after the decision of the Georgian government restricting the entry of foreigners is canceled," she added.