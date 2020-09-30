Armenia Investigative Committee leaves for Karabakh border

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Hayk Grigoryan has left for the border of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported the Investigative Committee.
On September 27, Grigoryan left for the border to conduct studies within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the victims of the Armenian side.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.
Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.