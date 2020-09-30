News
Adversary warplane bombs Karabakh’s Martakert, 3 civilians killed
Adversary warplane bombs Karabakh’s Martakert, 3 civilians killed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The enemy’s warplane just recently bombed the town of Martakert, killing three civilians and wounding several others. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," he added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack along the entire length of Artsakh.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and several other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
