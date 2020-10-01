News
Tulsi Gabbard: Azerbaijan's and Turkey's attack on Nagorno-Karabakh threatens to bring NATO into conflict with Russia
Tulsi Gabbard: Azerbaijan's and Turkey's attack on Nagorno-Karabakh threatens to bring NATO into conflict with Russia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Member of the US House of Representatives Tulsi Gabbard has declared that the attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey on Nagorno-Karabakh threatens to bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia.

“Azerbaijan’s violation of the 1994 Bishkek Protocols ceasefire by attacking Nagorno-Karabakh is undermining hope for a diplomatic solution to this longstanding conflict. The United States must urge Azerbaijan to immediately end their attacks and Turkey to cease its involvement both directly through the use of its armed forces and indirectly by sending Al-Qaeda associated proxies to wipe out Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population – a tactic Turkey used against Syrian Kurds,” she said, adding the following:

 “I visited Nagorno-Karabakh and heard firsthand of their commitment to upholding the ceasefire and working with international parties to achieve a lasting peace agreement. This attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey has cost the lives of civilians and threatens to bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia which has a defensive treaty with Armenia.” 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
