Friday
October 02
Israel MFA regrets Armenia decision to withdraw its ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Israel’s foreign ministry said it regretted Armenia’s decision to withdraw its ambassador, Reuters reported.

“Israel attaches importance to our relations with Armenia and sees the Armenian Embassy in Israel as an important tool for promoting those relations for the benefit of both peoples,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Asked for details on Israeli weapons sales to Azerbaijan, an Israeli defense ministry spokeswoman declined comment.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a leading conflict and armaments think-tank, Israel provided Azerbaijan with some $825 million in weapons between 2006 and 2019.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
