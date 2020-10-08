Geneva city council adopts resolution recognizing Karabakh's right to self-determination

Municipal Council of the City of Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the military aggression of Azerbaijan, recognizing the right of the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to self-determination, and forcing the freezing of the assets in Switzerland of the ruling Aliyev clan of Azerbaijan.
The resolution submitted to the 80-member council for debates is entitled: "Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to live and self-determination." It provides a historical overview of this matter, condemns atrocities against Armenian civilians, and calls on the city council of Geneva to do all it can to uphold all provisions of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
"The Municipal Council recognizes the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination as the only way to ensure their safety," the aforesaid city council resolution reads, in particular.
It is noteworthy that this resolution was adopted ahead of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s visit to Geneva. On Thursday, the twelfth day of the large-scale hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan, Bayramov will meet in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.