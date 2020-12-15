News
Russian analysts consider further escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh possible
Russian analysts consider further escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh possible
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian analysts believe the likelihood of new incidents during the intricate Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can’t be ruled out.

“The sides respect for the ceasefire is very important for Russia. I welcome the fact that Russian peacekeepers were brought to the conflict zone so quickly, but in my opinion, the risk of different incidents can’t be ruled out,” Ambassador, former envoy of the President of Russia for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and former Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Vladimir Kazimirov told RIA Novosti.

According to him, it is necessary to provide information about which side violated the ceasefire regime that was established in 1994 and remained for nearly 26 years.

Researcher of the Caucasus Department at the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations Vadim Mukhanov shares this view and adds that there are no guarantees that there won’t be further escalation. According to him, only the will of the sides or political elites can contribute to the settlement of the conflict. “There are great risks of repetition of escalation in not only Hadrut, but also other vitally significant territories, including along the length of the borders of Lachin corridor,” the researcher said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
