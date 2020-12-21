Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

The bodies of another 19 Armenian servicemen were found Sunday during the search operations in Karin Tak village and the mountainous forest zone in the Shushi region, in the Avetaranots and Sznek communities of the Askeran region, and in the direction of Jabrayil and Ishkhanadzor regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday morning.
"Today the search activities continue in the Hadrut, Fizuli, Martuni, and Shushi regions," Tadevosyan added in particular.
According to him, the bodies of 1,039 fallen Armenian servicemen have been found so far.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.